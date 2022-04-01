Ukraine strikes on Russia’s airspace; Attacks fuel depot

Moscow: In a first reported strike by a manned aircraft by Kyiv on Russian soil, Ukraine has reputedly attacked a fuel storage depot in western Russia earlier this week. The strike, carried out by Mi-24 choppers, is believed to be the first time Russia has reported a manned airstrike on its territory since the Korean war in the 1950s.

In the videos surfaced, helicopters were seen firing several rockets at a fuel storage depot in Russia’s Belgorod, followed by an explosion. Security camera footage of the depot showed a flash of light from what appeared to be a rocket fired from a low altitude in the sky, followed by an explosion on the ground.

An oil depot is on fire in #Belgorod, #Russia. "The emergency services went to the place of fire, measures are being taken to eliminate it", said Gladkov, the governor of the region in his Telegram channel. pic.twitter.com/ey7rC5ChSz — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 1, 2022

‘There was a fire at the petrol depot because of an airstrike carried out by two Ukrainian army helicopters, which entered Russian territory at a low altitude’, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on messaging app Telegram. Two employees at the storage facility were injured in the fire, he said.

Also read: Ukraine war puts world heritage at risk – UN cultural agency

Belgorod lies around 80 kilometres from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which has been pummelled by Russian forces since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on February 24. The city has served as a logistics hub for Russian troops fighting in nearby eastern Ukraine. Ukraine said that it could neither confirm nor deny responsibility for the huge fire at the fuel depot in Belgorod.