‘Bong smoking’ is more harmful than cigarette smoking: Report

Cigarette smoking is bad for health. What, on the other hand, is more dangerous? According to the experts, the explanation is secondhand cannabis smoke from a bong. On Wednesday, the study was published in the journal ‘JAMA Network Open’. The authors of the study discovered that the amounts of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) formed during social cannabis bong smoking in a residence to which a non-smoking resident may be exposed were high relative to background levels, and PM2.5 declined very quickly after smoking halted.

Within 15 minutes of smoking, the average PM2.5 concentration was more than double the EPA’s harmful air quality standard. The authors, from the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health, concluded that bong smoking is ‘not safe’. ‘Many individuals believed that secondhand tobacco smoke (SHTS) posed little health danger to nonsmokers decades ago. Since then, scientific study has transformed this perspective and resulted in smoke-free surroundings. Incorrect ideas regarding the safety of secondhand cannabis smoke (SHCS) increase indoor cannabis use,’ they said.

Nonsmokers are exposed to even higher concentrations of SHCS compounds during ‘hot-boxing,’ a common pastime in which cannabis smokers emit large amounts of smoke in a confined space. The outcomes of this study indicate that SHCS in the house is not safe and that public views of SHCS safety must be addressed.

To conclude, the researchers assessed the levels of PM2.5 in the Environmental Health Sciences Division members before, during, and after eight cannabis smoking sessions in a room. For six of eight sessions, home cannabis bong smoking increased PM2.5 levels from background levels by 100-fold to 1,000-fold. Background levels were high in the other two sessions, which increased PM2.5 by more than 20-fold. Mean PM2.5 concentrations rose to 410 micrograms after 10 minutes and 570 micrograms after 15 minutes. The amount was 1,000 micrograms after 30 minutes, and it reached 2,500 micrograms in one session.