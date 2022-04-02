‘Emergency like environment in West Bengal’: alleges Suvendu Adhikari after getting suspended from Bengal assembly

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari slammed the Trinamool Congress government on Friday, and said there was ’emergency like environment’ in the state. Adhikari and four other BJP MLAs were suspended from the West Bengal assembly following a clash with TMC MLAs on the floor of the House over Birbhum violence.

The BJP leader alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in ‘fear psychosis’ as she was facing a relentless agitation for the first time. ‘Emergency like environment in West Bengal. CM is in a state of fear psychosis as she’s facing constant & relentless opposition for the 1st time. Voice of the Opposition is being stifled’, Adhikari tweeted. He attached a letter received from West Bengal Assembly Secretariat which stated that he has been suspended from the assembly from March 28 till the remainder of the session which commenced on March 7.

‘I am directed to state that on a motion adopted by the House on March 28, you have been suspended from the service of the House for the remainder of the session which commenced on the 7th March, 2022’, said the letter sent by the secretary of the state assembly. Eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal’s Birbhum last week after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).