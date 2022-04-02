‘I have enough, I’ve done enough’: Actor Jim Carrey plans on retiring from acting | Watch

Washington: Just few days after Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting, actor Jim Carrey has revealed that he is also ‘fairly seriously’ planning to quit the field. The actor, who will be appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 this year, has said that the film will mark his last on-screen appearance.

In a conversation with Access Hollywood, Carrey revealed that he is planning to retire from acting following his reprisal of the villainous Robotnik in the upcoming ‘Sonic’ sequel, Variety reported. ‘Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break’, he said.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt shares workout pics; Daughter heaps love and praises on ‘Papa Dukes’

Carrey went on to stress how he has enjoyed life out of the spotlight, making art and spending time with his family. ‘I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists- I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough’, he added.

Jim Carrey is best known for his roles in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Dumb and Dumber, The Truman Show, and Ace Ventura, among others. He has won the Golden Globe Awards for The Truman Show and Man on the Moon.