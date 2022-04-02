Mahzooz Draw: Three Indian expats wins 100,000 UAE dirhams

Dubai: Three Indian expats has won 100,000 UAE dirhams in the the 70th weekly live Mahzooz draw. Subramnian, a pharmaceutical marketing supervisor from Sharjah, Ibraheem, an electronics store owner living in Saudi Arabia and Subhashchandra living in Saudi Arabia won the fortune.

The 70th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw saw 14 winners share the Dh1 million second prize, taking home Dh 71,428 each. The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won in the upcoming grand draw on April 2 at 9 pm.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.