Ramadan 2022: Revised timings for public parks, recreational facilities announced in Dubai

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced revised timings for public parks and recreational facilities in the emirate during the holy month of Ramadan.

New Timings:

Mushrif National Park – 12pm to 10pm

Al Safa Park Zabeel Park – 12 pm to 10 pm

Al Khor Park – 9 am to 10 pm

Al Mamzar Park – 8 am to 10 pm

Residential parks squares and lakes – 8 AM to 1 AM

Mountain track – 6 am to 5:30 pm

Dubai Frame – 11 am to 7 pm

Quranic Park – 10 am to 10 pm

Glass House Cave of Miracles – 11 am to 7 pm

Children’s city: 9 am until 4 pm (Monday to Friday), 11 am to 4 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Dubai Safari Park 10 am to 6 pm, 6 pm to 12 pm