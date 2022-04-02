Ramadan 2022: Updated paid parking hours, Dubai Metro, bus timings announced in Dubai

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced updated timings of all its services including paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, customer happiness centres and service provider centres during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dubai Metro: The Red Line will operate Monday to Thursday from 5 am to midnight. On Friday, the line will run from 5 am to 1 am and on Saturday it will be from 5 am to midnight . On Sunday, it will run from 8 am to midnight. The Green Line will operate Monday to Thursday from 5 am to midnight. On Friday, the line will run from 5 am to 1 am and on Saturday, it will be from 5 am to midnight. On Sunday, the line will operate from 8am to midnight.

Dubai Tram: From Monday to Saturday, the tram will operate from 6 am to 1 am, and on Sunday from 9 am to 1 am.

Buses:

Public buses will operate during Ramadan as follows:

> Gold Souk from 4.30 am to 1.22 am

> Al Ghubaiba from 4.26 am to 12.57 am

> Satwa from 4.40 am to 11.50 pm (C01 route from Satwa operating around the clock)

> Al Qusais from 4.50 am to 12.27 am

> Al Quoz Industrial Area from 5.02 am to 11.59 pm

> Jebel Ali from 4.58 am to 11.34 pm

Timings for inter-city bus, commercial coaches and sub-stations are as follows:

> Al Ghubaiba from 6.40 am to 10.20 pm

> Al Ittihad Square from 4.25 am to 12.15 am

> Deira City Centre from 6.40 am to 11.30 pm

> Al Sabkha from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm

> Etisalat Metro Station from 6 am to 9 pm

> Abu Hail Metro Station 6.30 am to 10.35 pm and 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

External station timings:

> Jubail Station, Sharjah from 5.30 am to 11.15 pm

> Ajman 5.30 am to 11:00 pm.

Paid parking: Parking fees shall apply to all parking spaces from Monday to Saturday as follows: 8 am to 6 pm, and 8 pm to midnight. Tecom Zone Parking (Bearing F Code) from 8 am to 6 pm. Multi-storey parking will operate 24/7.

Customer happiness centres:

The customer happiness centresof RTA will be open Monday to Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm and on Friday from 9 am to noon. The smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha, Tawar, Al Kafaf and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual around the clock.

Technical testing hours:

The business hours of service providers centres (technical testing) will be as follows:

> Tasjeel Jebel Ali, City of Arabia: 8 am to 4.30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 8 pm to 11.30 pm

> Hatta: 9 am to 2.30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 8 pm to 11.30 pm

> Tasjeel Al Qusais, Al Barsha, Motor City, and Al Mutakamela?Al Quoz: 8 am to 12.30 am; evenings and Fridays from 8 pm to 12.30 am

>Tasjeel Discovery Garden, Warsan, Al Awir: 9 am to 2.30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 8 pm to 12.30 am

> Al Twar: 9 am to 2.30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 8 pm to 11.30 pm

> Al Mutakamela?Al Awir: 9 am to 2.30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 8 pm to 12.30 am

> Tamam Al Ghandi: 9 am to 2.30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 9 pm to 12.30 am

> Al Yalayes: 9 am to 2.30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 9 pm to 12.30 am

> Cars Al Mamzar, Deira: 9 am to 2.30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 9 pm to 12.30 am

> Auto Pro Satwa, Mankhool: 9 am to 2.30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 9 pm to 12.30 am

> Tajdeed Centre: 9 am to 2.30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 9 pm to 12.30 am

> Wasil Al Jaddaf, Al Arabi Centre, Nad Al Hamar: 9 am to 2.30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 9 pm to 12.30 am

> Al Mumayaz (Al Mizhar and Al Barsha): 9 am to 2.30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 9 pm to 12.30 am