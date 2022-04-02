‘Slow but noticeable’ withdrawal of Russian troops from northern areas: Report

Russian forces are on ‘partial retreat’ from the north of Kyiv, according to the country’s defense ministry, as the country’s conflict in Ukraine continues. Earlier this week, Russia stated that it will scale back operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv in northern Ukraine at peace talks in Istanbul; yet, sources say that violence continues in several regions.

In a video message, Ukraine President Zelensky stated that Russian soldiers were withdrawing from northern territories ‘slowly but noticeably’. ‘We are pushing ahead, cautiously,’ Zelensky stated, adding that the situation in the east remained ‘very challenging,’ with Russian soldiers ‘preparing for further forceful attacks.’

‘I emphasize once more that difficult battles lay ahead. We cannot believe we have passed all of the tests,’ Ukraine’s president said. ‘Our forces are following them both to the northwest and northeast (of Kyiv), forcing the enemy away from Kyiv,’ said President Volodymyr Zelensky’s political adviser Oleksiy Arestovych. Arestovych went on to say that Russia was in reality rotating troops and deploying soldiers to eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that Russian and Ukrainian soldiers were fighting in the capital’s northern and eastern districts. ‘ The chance of dying is quite great,’ Klitschko added. ‘That’s why my advice to anyone who wants to come back is: Please take a little bit more time’. Even though Mariupol continued to be bombarded, Chernihiv governor Viacheslav Chaus stated that some Russian forces have withdrawn.