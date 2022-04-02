UAE overtakes China as Brazil’s largest chicken importer ahead of Ramadan

The United Arab Emirates has toppled China as the top destination for Brazilian chicken goods in February, according to the meat lobby ABPA, which cited the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as a sales driver.

The country increased its purchases by about 90 percent in the second month of 2022, hitting 42,800 tonnes. China’s imports, according to the most recent ABPA data, totaled 42,300 tonnes.

During Ramadan, which begins this weekend, believers fast during the day and break their fast with a substantial evening meal.

The UAE is one of 58 countries that buys Brazilian halal chicken, which is produced according to Muslim dietary guidelines.

Brazil’s position as a global provider of halal products is highlighted by demand from the UAE.

‘In 1975, Islamic countries were the first destinations for Brazilian chicken meat exports,’ said Ricardo Santin, president of the ABPA. ‘We have a strong alliance with the potential for long-term growth.’

According to the ABPA, halal chicken exports accounted for nearly half of all chicken exports in Brazil last year, totaling 1.915 million tonnes and generating nearly $3 billion in revenue.

According to figures from the first two months of the year, that category will continue to grow, with halal chicken exports increasing 5.17 percent in volume to 310,400 tonnes in January and February, bringing revenue up to about $510 million.

According to the ABPA, halal chicken sales to the UAE totaled 389,400 tonnes last year, accounting for over 9% of all Brazilian chicken exports and generating $692 million in income.