Actor Thadi Balaji approaches Child Rights Commission to protect his daughter

Television actor-comedian Thadi Balaji and his second wife Nithya divorced in 2017, since then their 12-year-old daughter Poshika has been living with Nithya. Balaji and Nithya’s feud has now escalated to the point that the actor has filed a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

Balaji has reported that his daughter, who is in class 7, spends a lot of time on social media. Poshika’s mother is leading her astray by encouraging her to share videos on social media. He also added that it is harming her education.

Balaji stated that he is unconcerned about Nithya and she is free to live her life as she wishes, but he is concerned for his daughter. He said he could not bear the thought of his daughter’s life being squandered. Citing all these worries, the actor has filed to the Child Rights Commission for Poshika’s custody. He also accused Nithya of extorting money from him under the guise of caring for his daughter.

Differences have arisen between them in the past as well, for various reasons. According to Nithya, Balaji had harassed her and their daughter via WhatsApp messages. Nithya also claimed to have a tape of Balaji verbally insulting Poshika. She went on to accuse the actor of being an alcoholic.