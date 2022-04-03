Bars, restaurants and hotels to remain open till 3.00 am in this city

Chandigarh: Bars, restaurants and hotels in the Union Territory of Chandigarh will remain open till 3.00 am. As per the new excise policy, these facilities has given 2-hour extension in closure timings on payment of additional license fees. The new Excise Policy for the year 2022-23 was approved by Governor Punjab and Administrator U.T., Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit.

Pilfer proof seals are made mandatory in the UT to prevent illicit liquor. The new policy is aimed at balancing the aspirations of the consumers, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and the government.