Etihad Airways to launch new Airbus A350XWB from these Indian cities

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways will deploy its new A350-1000 (A6-XWB) airbus in Mumbai and Delhi routes from India. The air carrier will add 4 more A350-1000 (A6-XWB) airbus to its fleet soon.

These wide-body aircraft has 44 Business Studios and 327 Economy seats. It also have a larger fuel tanks that allow them to travel longer distances as compared to narrow-bodied aircrafts. It can travel above 8,000 nautical miles, with flying time of approximately 18 hours in one flight. Etihad will deploy the aircraft on ultra-long-haul operations to Chicago and New York from July.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 51 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirhams

It will also deploy A350-1000 on a number of short to mid-range routes this year.