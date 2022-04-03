‘Halal certification’ claims by Himalaya are clarified after a trending hashtag #BoycottHimalaya.

Himalaya Wellness has recently been embroiled in a slew of problems, prompting the trending hashtag #BoycottHimalaya to be used on Twitter. The debate erupted after right-wing organizations such as Hindu Jagruthi Samithi, Srirama Sene, Bajrang Dal, and others demanded that the halal certification be removed from all meat-selling outlets in Karnataka. Following the latest hijab incident in Karnataka, many Hindus have called for a boycott of halal items, claiming that everyone who buys them is supporting ‘economic jihad.’

Several RW Politicians and RW trolls have been trending #BoycottHimalaya by sharing Himalaya's Halal certificate. Just because Himalaya is owned by a Muslim. BTW 9 out of 10 in Himalaya leadership team of Himalaya are Hindus. THREAD on their hypocrisy and Muslim Hate ?? pic.twitter.com/HcCXQDWn0M — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 1, 2022

Along with the hashtag requesting a boycott of the brand, an image of Himalaya’s policy, which said, ‘Our products are in accordance with Islamic Law/Shariah and do not contain any prohibited components. We established the Internal Halal Management Team, which is made up of top executives (including Muslims) from diverse disciplines and is in charge of all aspects relevant to Halal certification. However, the brand has replied to the claims leveled against it. The certification does not suggest that a product contains animal-derived substances,’ according to the statement.

The statement went on to say, ‘Himalaya Wellness Company’s products are sold in over 100 countries. For the items to be accepted in the importing nation, the firm and its products must conform to the rules and regulations of the importing country. Halal certification is required in several countries. As a result, halal certification is gained only in accordance with the rules of the individual nations’.

‘We wish to explain and affirm that none of the Himalaya products contain meat, as stated on certain of the social media platforms; this is completely untrue,’ the firm added. Many internet users, on the other hand, have pointed out that other corporations, such as Adani, Reliance, Tata, Hindustan Unilever, Amul, Dabur, and many more, have also gained halal certification.