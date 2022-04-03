Jammu and Kashmir police arrests Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested an active terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Bijbehera area of the Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

The terrorist was identified as Aasif Bashir Ganie of Hassanpura Tabela. He is the 22nd terrorist who has been arrested alive this year. Besides him, 160 terror associates have been arrested since January this year.

Earlier on Friday, a LeT terrorist was killed and two soldiers were injured in an encounter in Turkwagam area of Shopian district. The dead terrorist is identified as Muneeb Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Shopian’s Tak Mohalla. Security forces also busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad module in Pulwama district and arrested three terror associates.