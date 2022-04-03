Torrential rains kills 8, 13 missing

Rio de Janeiro: 8 people including 6 children lost their lives in flash floods and landslides caused due to heavy downpour in Rio de Janeiro state in Brazil. 13 are still missing.

According to authorities, a mother and five of her children were killed in landslide in Paraty town. 2 others were killed in the cities of Mesquita and Angra dos Reis, where another 13 people remain missing.

Rio state has been battered by two days of heavy rain, including fierce storms Friday night that turned streets into rivers in several cities, sweeping up cars in their path and triggering landslides. As per weather agency, Angra city had received 655 millimeters of rain in last 48 hours.

Last month, 233 people were killed in landslides in Petropolis city in Rio de Janeiro state. Brazil has been swept by a series of deadly storms in recent months that experts say are being aggravated by climate change.