A gulf country bans Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’ for this reason

Chennai: Kuwait government has banned the release of much awaited Tamil film ‘Beast’ in the country. The Tamil film starring Thalapathy Vijay is a spy-thriller movie. Kuwait banned the film as it shows visuals of Islamic terrorism.

The film will be released in theatres worldwide on April 13. Beast has been given permission to be released in the UAE and other GCC countries.

Also Read: Allu Arjun gets in trouble with traffic police for his Range Rover

Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Pooja Hegde, Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das and Sunil Reddy plays pivotal role in the film.

Earlier, Kuwait government had banned Malayalam film ‘Kurup’ starring Dulquer Salmaan and Tamil film ‘FIR’ staring Vishnu Vishal.