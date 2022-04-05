Actors Vimala Raman, Vinay Rai to enter wedlock soon: Report

Noted South Indian actress Vimala Raman and Kollywood actor Vinay Rai are all set to get married soon, say reports. Reputedly, the duo has been in a relationship since long time. However, neither the actors nor their families confirmed any news on their marriage.

The couple have often shared pictures from their vacations together on their social media profiles. Recently, the duo also shared loved-up images from their time in Maldives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinay Rai (@vinayrai79)

Vimala Raman who is based in Australia is popular for her Malayalam movies including ‘Pranayakalam’, ‘College Kumaran’, ‘Time’, ‘Oppam’ and ‘Romeo’. She has also acted in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. Vinay Rai is best known for his villain role in ‘Thupparivaalan’ starring Vishal. He was last seen in Suriya’s ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’.