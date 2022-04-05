CM Stalin inaugurates ‘equality village’ in Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, inaugurated Samathuvapuram (equality village) in Villupuram district on Tuesday, saying the Dravidian model will offer the road to equality.

Stalin said that the late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and his father, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, introduced the Samathuvapuram philosophy to achieve an equitable society.

According to Stalin, the Periyar equality village programme was made to resurrect a society riven by caste and religious divisions. People from various communities are accommodated together in newly developed residential zones with full utilities under the concept.

Stalin further stated that Tamil Nadu was a trailblazer in the implementation of progressive programmes across the country, adding that this is the ‘Dravidian’ model.

‘I congratulate the Rural Development department for setting up a garden behind each house and for successfully implementing the project for families who are going to live there with equality. The Dravidian Model is for equality’, Stalin said.