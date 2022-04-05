Indian Railways’ major accomplishments in 2021-22 ; From historic electrification to huge freight loading.

Despite Covid problems, Indian Railways achieved an impressive result in the fiscal year 2021-22! According to the Railway Ministry, the national transporter reached milestones in a variety of areas during fiscal 2021-22, including electrification, freight loading, new line, doubling, gauge conversion, locomotive manufacture, and technological integration for safety. From freight loading of 1418.10 Million Tonnes in 2021-22 to electrification of 6,366 Route Kilometres in 2021-22, the following are some important highlights of the Indian Railways network’s achievements in the fiscal year 2021-22:

Freight Loading: During the fiscal year 2021-22, Indian Railways loaded 1418.10 Million Tonnes of freight, compared to 1233.24 Million Tonnes of freight in the fiscal year 2020-21, an increase of 184.99 MT (15%). According to the government, this is the highest-ever freight loading for Indian Railways in a fiscal year, and Indian Railways has recorded the highest-ever monthly loadings in 19 consecutive months from September 2020 to March 2022.

Electrification: During the fiscal year 2021-22, Indian Railways accomplished record electrification of 6,366 route kilometres. Previously, the maximum electrification was 6,015 route kilometres in 2020-21. As of 31 March 2022, 52,247 Broad Gauge Route Kilometres of Indian Railways' Broad Gauge network (including KRCL) have been electrified, accounting for 80.20 per cent of the overall Broad Gauge network.

New Line/Doubling/Gauge Conversion: In New Line, Doubling, and Gauge Conversion, 2904 Kilometres were accomplished against a target of 2400 Kilometres, and 2361 Kilometres were reached in fiscal 2020-21. It is 23% higher than the previous year. It is also the highest commissioning ever (excluding DFC)

In fiscal 2021-22, the greatest ever electric locomotive production and induction of 1,110 locomotives were accomplished.

The largest-ever scrap sale totalled Rs 5316.1 Crore in 2021-22, compared to Rs 4571.4 Crore in 2020-21. (Target: Rs 4100 Crore)

The total Panel or Electronic Interlocking of railway stations reached 444, and Kavach was completed at 850 Route Kilometres.