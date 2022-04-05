Indian Railways’ major accomplishments in 2021-22 ; From historic electrification to huge freight loading.

Despite Covid problems, Indian Railways achieved an impressive result in the fiscal year 2021-22! According to the Railway Ministry, the national transporter reached milestones in a variety of areas during fiscal 2021-22, including electrification, freight loading, new line, doubling, gauge conversion, locomotive manufacture, and technological integration for safety. From freight loading of 1418.10 Million Tonnes in 2021-22 to electrification of 6,366 Route Kilometres in 2021-22, the following are some important highlights of the Indian Railways network’s achievements in the fiscal year 2021-22:
- Freight Loading: During the fiscal year 2021-22, Indian Railways loaded 1418.10 Million Tonnes of freight, compared to 1233.24 Million Tonnes of freight in the fiscal year 2020-21, an increase of 184.99 MT (15%). According to the government, this is the highest-ever freight loading for Indian Railways in a fiscal year, and Indian Railways has recorded the highest-ever monthly loadings in 19 consecutive months from September 2020 to March 2022.
- Electrification: During the fiscal year 2021-22, Indian Railways accomplished record electrification of 6,366 route kilometres. Previously, the maximum electrification was 6,015 route kilometres in 2020-21. As of 31 March 2022, 52,247 Broad Gauge Route Kilometres of Indian Railways’ Broad Gauge network (including KRCL) have been electrified, accounting for 80.20 per cent of the overall Broad Gauge network.
- New Line/Doubling/Gauge Conversion: In New Line, Doubling, and Gauge Conversion, 2904 Kilometres were accomplished against a target of 2400 Kilometres, and 2361 Kilometres were reached in fiscal 2020-21. It is 23% higher than the previous year. It is also the highest commissioning ever (excluding DFC)
- In fiscal 2021-22, the greatest ever electric locomotive production and induction of 1,110 locomotives were accomplished.
- The largest-ever scrap sale totalled Rs 5316.1 Crore in 2021-22, compared to Rs 4571.4 Crore in 2020-21. (Target: Rs 4100 Crore)
- The total Panel or Electronic Interlocking of railway stations reached 444, and Kavach was completed at 850 Route Kilometres.
