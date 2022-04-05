Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married on April 17 at RK Studios: Report

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of Bollywood’s most popular couples. Recently, the pair has been making news for their imminent wedding, in addition to their lucrative projects. According to reports, Ranbir and Alia are planning to marry on April 17. The modest wedding would be held at RK Studios in Chembur, Mumbai and will be attended by only close family and friends.

A source said, ‘Alia’s grandfather N Razdan wanted to see her getting married to Ranbir. A hush-hush wedding has thus been planned for April 17 which will be a close-knit family affair. The ceremony will be held at RK Studios and nothing extravagant has been planned yet’.

The source further added, ‘This function does not need to be an extravagant affair because, for both families, Ranbir and Alia have been as good as married already. This is a small get-together and celebration to fulfil the wish of Alia’s grandfather’.

There is no official confirmation yet, but fans are excitedly anticipating the wedding of their favourite stars.

Also Read: CM Stalin inaugurates ‘equality village’ in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor reacted to a query regarding his wedding date in a recent interview by revealing that it will take place soon. ‘I am not bitten by the mad dog that I would announce the date to the media, but I can tell you that. Alia and I are both planning to marry. I’m hoping it happens soon’, he said.

In terms of work, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmstra. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni all play important parts in the film. Aside from that, Ranbir also has Shamshera in the works. Alia, on the other hand, is now filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh.