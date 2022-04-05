Samantha to be replaced from film with estranged husband Naga Chaitanya: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, the estranged South star couple, shocked their fans when they announced their split in a joint statement last year. Samantha and Naga, also known as ChaySam got married in 2017.

The couple formally declared that they had amicably chosen to separate ways after considerable speculation and media reports suggested that there was difficulty in the couple’s paradise.

Even months after announcing their mutual decision to divorce, it appears that Samantha and Naga are not ready to star together in a film. According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously rumoured to be starring in filmmaker Nandini Reddy’s next film, for which Naga had also been cast as the male protagonist.

However, since the pair announced their divorce, Nandini has been placed in a difficult position and the filmmaker is presently seeking a replacement for Samantha. A source said, ‘Nandini Reddy has decided to stick with Naga Chaitanya and she is now in search of an actress who can replace Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film’.

The filmmaker and the cast are yet to confirm the report. Samantha and Nandini previously collaborated on the movie Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019).

Meanwhile, Samantha will next be seen in ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal’ with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Chay, on the other hand, will make his Hindi film debut in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.