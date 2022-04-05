Several killed as truck crashes into train

Budapest: Several people were killed in a train accident crossing in Mindszent near the Hungarian-Serbian border in southern Hungary early on Tuesday. The accident took place as a pick-up truck crashed into a train. Several bogies of train was derailed in the accident.

Also Read: Russia announces resumptions of passenger flight services

The train was going from Kiskunfelegyhaza to Hodmezovasarhely. According to reports, the truck drove onto the tracks, ignoring the red lights. The truck registered in Hungary was carrying local workers. Victims include 5 passengers in the truck.