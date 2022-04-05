DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Several killed as truck crashes into train

Apr 5, 2022, 01:44 pm IST

Budapest: Several people were killed in a train accident crossing in Mindszent near the Hungarian-Serbian border in southern Hungary early on Tuesday. The accident took place as a pick-up truck crashed into a train. Several bogies of train  was derailed in the accident.

The  train was going from Kiskunfelegyhaza to Hodmezovasarhely.  According to reports, the truck drove onto the tracks, ignoring the red lights. The truck registered in Hungary was carrying local workers.  Victims include 5 passengers in the truck.

