Whatsapp users, take note! Forwarded messages are now limited. Here’s why…

WhatsApp, the famous instant messaging software, is constantly introducing new features and improving the infrastructure to make it more effective and safe for its users. Message forwarding is now subject to a new limitation imposed by the corporation. Users on Android and iOS will be unable to send a message to several groups. The newest modification on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS was discovered by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo. The outlet also published screenshots of the functionality, which show a warning that shows when users try to forward a message to numerous group chats.

WhatsApp beta versions 2.22.7.2 for Android and 22.7.0.76 for iOS have the new functionality. According to the screenshots provided by WABetaInfo, after a message has been labeled as forwarded, it can no longer be sent to more than one group. If a user attempts to send a message that has already been forwarded to another group, a notice will appear stating, ‘Forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat’. This is the latest recent limitation on WhatsApp message forwarding, which has previously been linked to the spread of disinformation in India and throughout the world.

According to WABetaInfo, the new single group forward limitation was originally given out to select Android beta testers, but it is now being expanded to additional beta testers, as well as the WhatsApp beta for iOS. In 2018, WhatsApp reduced the number of people to whom a user may transmit a message to only five. This effort started in India and was rolled out internationally in January 2019.

This comes only a few days after WhatsApp upgraded its Android app to incorporate new voice messaging features. Six new features have been introduced to WhatsApp voice notes: draught preview, the option to pause/resume the message, and out of chat playback, which is another name for the global voice note player. WhatsApp is also introducing resume playback for voice notes, as well as waveform visualisations.