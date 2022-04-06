Aakar Patel stopped from travelling to United States.

Aakar Patel, the former India head of Amnesty International, claims he was stopped at Bengaluru airport and denied entry to the United States after being placed on an exit control list.

Aakar Patel claimed that immigration authorities at the airport informed him that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had placed him on the exit control lost list. However a Gujarat court has granted him permission to fly to the United States.

‘[A] CBI officer called to say I am on the look-out circular because of the case Modi government has filed against Amnesty International India,’ he said. Patel was referring to a FIR filed by the CBI in connection with the alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code by the Enforcement Directorate against Amnesty International India (criminal conspiracy).