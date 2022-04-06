Amit Shah’s message to BJP workers on the party’s foundation day

On the 42nd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah sent wishes to party workers. ‘The BJP’s 42-year-long journey has been one of national service, upliftment and reconstruction. Under the leadership of @narendramodi ji , the BJP has become a means of fulfil the aspirations of crores of poor, farmers, downtrodden and women of the country for 7 decades,’ Shah tweeted in Hindi.

‘Under the leadership of @narendramodi ji and chairmanship of @JPNadda ji, we are constantly working for the welfare of the nation. I wish all party workers on foundation day,’ In another tweet, the former party president stated. JP Nadda, the BJP’s national president, also sent greetings to the party’s ‘karyakartas’ on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party members on the occasion of the party’s 42nd anniversary at 10 a.m. ‘Tomorrow, 6th April is a special day for us BJP Karyakartas. We mark the foundation day of our Party. We recall all those who have built the party and served people tirelessly. At 10 AM tomorrow will be addressing fellow Karyakartas. Do join…,’ he wrote a day ago.