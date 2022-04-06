‘Another excuse for imposing untouchability on Muslims,’says Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the state government for enabling ‘brazen mob rule’ in the state in response to Karnataka outfits seeking a ban on the ‘monopoly of Muslims’ in the fruit market. He claimed that this was just another excuse for imposing untouchability on Muslims.

‘Karnataka govt has enabled brazen mob rule. Mobs are deciding who can sell what, and who can buy from whom. There is no ‘Muslim monopoly’, it’s just another excuse to enforce untouchability against Muslims.’ he said, slamming to the Basavaraj-led government.

According to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) head, the Karnataka government is endangering the lives of poor people in the name of ‘jan jagruti.’ On Tuesday, April 5, certain Hindu organisations in Karnataka called for a ban on ‘Muslim monopoly’ in the fruit business.