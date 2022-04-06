Beware! It’s a no-no to spend longer than THIS time in the toilet with a mobile phone!

Many of us nowadays spend a significant amount of time sitting in the toilet, not because of poop delays, but because we are too occupied scrolling through our phones, playing games, or reading books. Toilets have now become the sole location where you can get away from the hustle and bustle of life and sit on the throne and do anything you want- without interruption.

Pooping has become associated with responding to unanswered conversations or tagging people in memes, if not calling on the phone. It’s crucial to remember that taking your phone to the bathroom might make you quite ill. This is why.

EXPERTS SAY: No one should spend more than 10 minutes on the toilet, according to medical experts. In fact, the less is, the better.

GERMS! For example, spending too much time in the bathroom with your phone exposes it to 18 times more germs. In fact, a recent study found that 1 in every 6 phones had traces of fecal matter on its surface – without the user even realizing it.

MAY CAUSE HEMORRHOIDS: Another reason to minimize your bathroom time is that sitting for too long can cause hemorrhoids and bulging blood vessels around the anus. That does happen.

BOWEL MOVEMENT DIFFICULTY? Also, if the underlying cause for the excessive time spent is a hardened bowel movement, you must limit your time pressing the veins in the rectum.

GOOD SPOT FOR BACTERIA; However, the odds of bacteria multiplying on your mobile phone are increased since its workings frequently get it heated, providing a warm habitat for the bacteria to thrive and develop. You are also using the same phone while eating. In the process, you may be giving the bacteria favorable oils that adhere to your hand after eating and stick to your phone through your hand.