BSF foils silver smuggling bid

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled a silver smuggling bid into Bangladesh. After getting specific information, soldiers of 112 Battalion at BSF border outpost in Hakimpur, Sector Kolkata, raided a tin shed located outside Swaroopada village and recovered 10.46 kilogram of silver ornaments worth Rs 5.02 lakh. BSF also arrested smuggler Mahid Sardar.

The smuggler and seized silver ornaments have been handed over to the customs office in Tentulia.