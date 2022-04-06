CBI arrests Anil Deshmukh in corruption case.

Anil Deshmukh, the former Maharashtra Home Minister, has been arrested by the CBI in connection with a corruption case filed against him. Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde and secretary Sanjeev Palande had been detained by the agency, and assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze had been fired.

The Bombay High Court had previously refused to hear Anil Deshmukh’s plea. Deshmukh challenged a Special CBI court order allowing the CBI to apply for his detention in connection with an alleged corruption case. Justice Dere directed that the plea be heard by a different panel.

The Bombay High Court has also rejected the anticipatory bail requests of two CBI accused. These two people’s phones were tapped by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who was involved in the illegal transformer posting case, according to her report.