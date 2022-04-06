Harsh Kumar Jain to be India’s envoy to Ukraine.

Harsh Kumar Jain, an Indian diplomat, is set to become India’s new envoy to Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Ukraine announced on Tuesday.

The embassy posted a photo of Charge D’ Affaires Ambarish Vemuri welcoming Jain. ‘Shri Ambarish Vemuri, CdA welcoming H.E. Shri Harsh Kumar Jain who arrived in Warsaw today to take up his assignment as the new Ambassador of India to Ukraine.’ The tweet said.

In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, the embassy is currently based in Warsaw, Poland. As India’s envoy to Ukraine, Jain succeeds Partha Satpathy.