Heart palpitations & ‘unaccounted pregnancy’: Pentagon reports UFO sightings

Over 1,500 files from the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program were released by the Pentagon (AATIP). The AATIP program was terminated in 2012. It was made public when a British newspaper requested a copy. The US Defense Intelligence Agency issued the study (DIA). The research went into great length into the biological impacts of UFO encounters on individuals in the form of paranormal experiences.

However, owing to privacy concerns, the DIA withheld a part of the material. The material was made available in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. According to sources, the AATIP program operated from 2007 to 2012. As per the study, Americans suffered from radiation burns, including brain and nerve system damage and, strangely, ‘unaccounted for pregnancy’. It detailed purported damage to ‘human observers’ caused by ‘anomalous sophisticated aeronautical systems’ in a collection from March 2010, calling it a ‘threat to US interests.’

It cited 42 cases in which humans were injured following alleged encounters with ‘anomalous vehicles,’ i.e. UFOs, as people were exposed to electromagnetic radiation, with some allegedly inflicted by ‘energy-related propulsion systems’. The paper included incidents of nerve injury, heart palpitations, and headaches caused by contact with unusual vehicles.

The study also supposedly contains the Mutual UFO Network’s compilation of the biological impacts of UFO encounters on humans between 1873 and 1994. (MUFON). It includes ‘apparent abductions,’ paralysis, and teleportation and telepathic encounters.