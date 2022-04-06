Heatwave conditions to continue in northwest, west, central India: IMD predicts

New Delhi: Heatwave conditions prevailed over most places in the northwest, central and west India on Tuesday with Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh recording the highest maximum temperature at 43.2 degrees Celsius. The heatwave spell is likely to continue over northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days, the IMD forecast said.

Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and Wardha in Maharashtra recorded 43 degrees Celsius with a temperature range of 41-43 degrees Celsius prevailing over west Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha, a few places over Gujarat, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and at isolated places of east Rajasthan, south Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heatwave conditions in most pockets with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets were observed over west Rajasthan, severe heatwave conditions in some pockets over Himachal Pradesh, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in some pockets over south Haryana and Delhi and in isolated pockets over east Madhya Pradesh, and heatwave conditions in many pockets over east Rajasthan, in some pockets over west Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Jammu Division, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.