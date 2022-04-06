In Rajya sabha, Kharge raises issue of rising hate speeches

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised the subject of rising hate speeches against minorities and harassment of journalists in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, claiming that hate slogans were purportedly shouted at the ‘Hindu Mahapanchayat’ in Delhi on Sunday.

seven journalists were assaulted at the Mahapanchayat. The event featured controversial seer Yati Narsinghanand, who allegedly told the gathering that if a Muslim becomes Prime Minister, 50 percent of Hindus will convert during the next 20 years. He asked that Hindu men keep their weapons. According to police, the event was held without official permission.

Kharge referred to the Mahapanchayat speech of Narsinghanand, the head priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi Temple, without naming him. ‘I have given the notice under rule 267 regarding rising instances of hate speeches against the minorities in the country and also the harassment of the journalists….this is going on and swamijis [priests] are giving instigative speeches.’

Nobody should indulge in hate speech against any community, minority, or majority, said Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. ‘Nobody should make any speech against anybody.’