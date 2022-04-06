Kejriwal says new policy to identify, develop sport as a skill

The Delhi government’s sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

‘The sports policy that we have drafted in Delhi is a cohesive and constructive approach towards the development of sports as a skill in the state. We studied the sports policies of every single state in India and churned out whatever good we could out of them into our policy. This policy has three cornerstones. First, to develop a culture of sports in Delhi by motivating the general public and their children to play as much as they want. Second, to identify the potential of sportspersons at the nascent stages and support them financially and otherwise. And third, to incentivise those who have proved their mettle at the international stage,’ said Kejriwal, speaking at a ceremony honouring Delhi athletes who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar, and coach Shallaz Kumar all received monetary rewards from the CM. Punia received a cheque for 1 crore, while Batra, Deepak Kumar, and coach Shallaz Kumar each received a cheque for ten lakh. At the event, CM also presented Sharad Kumar, a Paralympian bronze medalist, with his letter of appointment as an assistant director in the education department.