Kerala MVD launches ‘Operation Focus’ to nab violators using powerful headlamps

Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) of Kerala has launched ‘Operation Focus’ for increased inspections during night to nab violators using powerful headlights in vehicles. These high-intensity headlamps can block the driver’s view and lead to accidents. The inspection will also examine whether vehicles use excessive light-emitting devices, lack mandatory headlights and use illegal laser lights for decoration.

The transport commissioner has directed the RTOs to take a decisive stand on the matter after a bus equipped with illegal lights caught fire while travelling to Goa. The inspection will go on for 10 days across the state. Vehicles caught by MVD must be produced before the RTO after their artificial lights are removed by the owner. Otherwise, the department holds the power to revoke the registration of the vehicle.