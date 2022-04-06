Know how to identify fake Aadhaar online

New Delhi: Aadhar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

But nowadays, criminals use fake Aadhaar cards and numbers for to conduct crimes. The UIDAI has urged all Aadhar users to be alert. ‘Any Aadhaar can be verified online or offline. Scan the QR code on e-Aadhaar, #Aadhaar letter, or #AadhaarPVCcard to validate offline. To verify your Aadhaar online, go to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar and input your 12-digit number. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has already built a method to get the Aadhaar verified in both online and offline modes to confirm the authenticity of the Aadhaar card’, said UIDAI.

Here’s how to identify fake Aadhaar online:

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI’s official website at https://resident.uidai.gov.in/offlineaadhaar to see if the Aadhaar number you have in your possession is legitimate or false.

Step 2: Select the ‘Aadhaar Verify’ services option after that. You may also verify Aadhaar authenticity by going to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar.

Step 3: To continue, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit virtual ID.

Step 4: After you’ve finished entering the number, enter the security code that appears on the screen and request a One-Time Password (OTP). You have the option of using TOTP.

Step 5: You will generally receive the OTP for the specified Aadhaar number or Virtual ID on your registered cellphone number. On the webpage, enter the OTP.

Step 6: This will take you to a new page where you will be able to see whether your Aadhaar number is valid or not.

Step 7: Along with the message, the name, state, age, gender, and other information about the Aadhaar number in question will be displayed on the screen. The Aadhaar number you have with you is legitimate if all of these details are presented.