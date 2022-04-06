Low intensity earthquake strikes several parts of Kollam

Kollam: Low intensity earthquake has struck the eastern regions of Kollam on Tuesday night. Pathanapuram, Nilamel and Kottarakkara were hit by the earthquake.

The earthquake was reported at night from 11.37 pm 11.41 pm after the rainfall. Official reports on the accurate intensity were not obtained. As the earthquake struck, people ran out of their houses in panic.

Meanwhile, heavy winds struck the eastern regions of Kollam. Heavy rain has been recorded in the eastern parts of Kollam from Tuesday noon. The climatologists have opined that rain will continue in the district in the coming days.