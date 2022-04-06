STF, IB visits home of accused in Goraknath temple attack in Navi Mumbai.

A team from the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) visited Navi Mumbai to gather information on Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, who was arrested for attacking two PAC constables and forcibly entering the heavily-guarded premises of Gorakhnath temple, according to officials familiar with the investigation.

Based on the residential address provided in his Aadhaar card, the STF visited the 30-year-old’s flat in Millenium Tower, Sanpada, in Navi Mumbai on Monday. However, the flat was found to have been sold in 2013, according to officials who requested anonymity.

The IB paid a visit to Taj Heights Apartment in Seawoods Darave, Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday, which was purchased by Abbasi’s father, according to officials. NRI Coastal Police (local) also paid a visit to the flat and collected CCTV footage from the previous few days. ‘Abbasi doesn’t have any previous criminal record in Navi Mumbai,’ stated senior police inspector Ravindra Patil of the NRI Coastal police station.