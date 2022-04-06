Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices slipped down for the second day in a row. The loss in the financial and information technology shares weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex slipped 566 points or 0.94% to close at 59,610. NSE Nifty moved 150 points or 0.83% lower to settle at 17,808.Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.59% and small-cap shed 0.12%.12 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,198 shares advanced and 1,196 declined.

The top gainers in the market were NTPC, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, L&T and SBI. The top losers in the market were HDFC and HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra and Mahindra, Infosys and TCS.