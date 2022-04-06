TTV Dhinakaran summoned by ED in connection with bribery, cheating case

In connection with the bribery and cheating case involving conman Sukesh, the Enforcement Directorate has asked Tamil Nadu politician TTV Dhinakaran to appear before it on April 8 in Delhi.

TTV Dhinakaran is Sasikala’s nephew, the ousted AIADMK leader. Sukesh Chandrashekhar assured Dhinakaran in 2017 that if he paid Rs 50 crore, he would receive the AIADMK’s two-leaf symbol for his faction. Dhinakaran later co-founded the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam with Sasikala and is now the general secretary of the organisation.

Sukesh allegedly told Dhinakaran that the Rs 50 crore will be used to bribe and influence officials at the Election Commission. Dhinakaran even paid Sukesh about Rs 2 crore before the Delhi Cops found the plot and arrested him. Conamn Sukesh Chandrashekar was arrested by the ED on Monday, April 4.