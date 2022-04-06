Two terrorists neutralised in an encounter in Kashmir’s Tral

Srinagar: Two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfits- Ansar Ghazwatul Hind and Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Pulwama district on Wednesday. The two terrorists have been identified as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind and LeT’s Umer Teli alias Talha, a police official said.

The encounter began earlier today between security forces and terrorists in the Tral area. The cop said that the duo were wanted in several terror cases, including the killing of a sarpanch in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar earlier this year. The two terrorists had shifted base to Tral recently, he added.