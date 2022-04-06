Volvo bus rams into car in Karnataka; 2 killed, 5 injured

Hubli: Two persons including a man and woman died and five were seriously injured after a Volvo bus rammed into a car at Shirguppi near Hubli on Wednesday. The car was reported heading towards Humpi, when the incident happened.

‘The NWKRTC Volvo bus was returning from Hyderabad when it collided with an XUV car having Gujarat’s registration, resulting into the death of a mother-son duo’, a police official said. Hubli police, on reaching the location, has shifted the injured to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubli. Further investigation into the matter is underway.