Woman from Nashik risks life to get water from almost dry well; Video goes viral

Nashik: Summer is getting intensified in many parts of the country, and several areas, especially in the central and northern parts are under drought and heatwave conditions. Many women in rural areas have to risk their lives to fetch water for their families, and a video of such an incident has gone viral on social media.

The video footage is from a village in Nashik district in Maharashtra showing how sheer desperation for clean drinking water has driven a few women in Maharashtra to make a perilous descent into a deep well as water sources dry up. In the video shared on Twitter, we see a woman making her way down a well, clinging to the tiny and near-invisible steps.

‘This picture is of Metghar village near Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra. There is no water to drink, women are risking their lives to fill water. All this is happening in 2022’, it’s caption read.

Maharashtra is battling an intense heatwave. According to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets in Vidharbha till April 10.