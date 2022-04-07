Agricultural exports from India touch all-time high in 2021-22

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Commerce updated that the agricultural exports from the country touched an all-time high in 2021-22 financial year. Exports crossed $ 50.21 billion.

According to data released by the ministry, agricultural exports surged by 19.92% during 2021-22. It is above the growth of 17.66%, at $ 41.87 billion, achieved in 2020-21.

Also Read: Foreign Portfolio Investors withdrew Rs 1.4 lakh crore from Indian market

Exports of agricultural products like rice, wheat, sugar and marine products reached an all-time high. India exported rice worth $ 9.65 billion, wheat of $ 2.19 billion, sugar of $ 4.6 billion and other cereals worth $ 1.08 billion. India, is among the top wheat producing countries, recorded an unprecedented growth of more than 273% in wheat exports. It surged nearly four-fold from $ 568 million in 2020-21 to touch close to $ 2119 million in 2021-22.

Earlier the ministry revealed that the merchandise exports from India crossed 418 billion US dollar in the 2021-2022 financial year. This is higher than the previous record of $ 330 billion achieved in 2018-19.

India has achieved export targets set for major countries such as Australia, Taiwan, Korea, Bangladesh, Poland, Brazil, Indonesia, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Italy, Japan, Canada, the US, South Africa, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Egypt and Mexico.