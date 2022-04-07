Kasaragod man was kicked to death by son post verbal dispute: Police

Pandi: A 56-year-old man, who was killed by his son on Tuesday had died due to a strong kick to his chest, the preliminary investigation suggested. Andhur police had arrested the accused on Tuesday and he confessed to have committed the murder.

Balakrishna Naik, a native of Vellarikaya was killed by his son Narendra Prasad, following a verbal dispute in an inebriated state on Monday night. Another argument broke out between them early morning the next day. As the arguments intensified, Narendra Prasad kicked his father on his chest. Balakrishna’s internal organs were damaged and there was blood clot following the physical assault, which led to his death.

Balakrishna’s wife Sarojini was present during that time. The body was taken for expert examination to Government Medical College in Kannur. It was later handed over to his kin and cremated. The accused has been remanded by the court.