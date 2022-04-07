Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices edged lower for the third day in a row. As per market experts, investors is waiting for the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) bi-monthly policy outcome due on Friday.

BSE Sensex slipped 575 points or 0.97% to close at 59,035. NSE Nifty moved 168 points or 0.94% lower to settle at 17,640. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 1.02% and small-cap shed 0.31%.12 out of the 15 sector gauges – compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,708 shares advanced and 1,703 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, M&M, DR Reddy’s and Tech Mahindra. The top losers in the market were Adani Ports, Titan, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ONGC, Wipro, Reliance Industries, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, L&T and TCS.