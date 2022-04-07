Tharoor dig at Centre for diverting focus from price rise, says ‘Weapons of mass distraction’

Senior Congressman Shashi Tharoor accused the government of ‘driving away’ attention from rising fuel prices and consumer inflation, adding that while the Lok Sabha passed a law on WMDs, the government’s actual strength is its ‘weapons of mass distraction’.

Tharoor remarked on Twitter that the administration should have had the fortitude to listen to a real discussion on fuel price hikes and consumer inflation instead of adjourning Parliament two days early. ‘It’s clear that GOI doesn’t want to discuss prices at any price!’ the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

He further added in another tweet, ‘Though LS passed a Bill on Weapons of Mass Destruction, GOI’s real strength is its Weapons of Mass Distraction. Aided & abetted by a complicit media, pointless controversies over halal, hijab & azaan have driven away the focus from price rise’.

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 7, 2022

The Budget Session of the Parliament ended on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule. The Session began on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech to a joint session of both Houses. It was followed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

Parliament went into recess on February 11 to consider the budget documents, bringing the first phase of the Budget Session to a close. After completing the financial process and passing critical laws such as the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, the session resumed on March 14 and ended on Thursday.

The administration has been accused by the opposition of avoiding a debate in Parliament on the growing cost of essential commodities.