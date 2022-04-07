Yo Yo Honey Singh manhandled by 4-5 men at club in Delhi

Singer Hirdesh Singh, better known by his stage name Yo Yo Honey Singh, has filed a complaint against a group of 4-5 unidentified men after being reportedly manhandled at a South Delhi bar on March 27.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on March 28 following Singh and his lawyer Ishaan Mukherjee’s accusation of ‘nuisance, misbehaviour and threat’.

According to the police, the incident had occurred at Skol Club in South Extension-II. Singh was playing at the club on the evenings of March 26 and 27, when a group forcibly ascended the stage.

The FIR read, ‘The 4-5 unknown men started misbehaving and disrupted the show. They started showing beer at the crowd and pushed the artists on the stage. After that, a person in a check shirt caught my (Singh) hand and started to pull me to the front. I was trying to avoid it but the person kept on challenging and threatening me. I also observed that he was armed. Another person in a red shirt was making a video and said ‘Bhaga Diya Honey Singh ko’’.

The complainant went on to say that as a result of the circumstance, all of the performers, including Singh, fled the stage and departed the venue in the middle of the show. A case has been filed under the provisions of inflicting harm willingly, improper constraint, criminal intimidation and others.