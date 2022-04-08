Amarnath Yatra 2022 commence on June 30; Registration to begin from April 11

Jammu: After being suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is set to commence on June 30 and will conclude on August 11, Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board said on Thursday. Kumar also informed that the registration for Amarnath Yatra will begin on April 11 this year.

The board official added that pilgrims can also register online through the website and mobile app of the Shrine Board, ANI reported. He said that a Yatri Niwas has been made in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir which can accommodate 3000 pilgrims. The board is expecting an average footfall of more than three lakh pilgrims in the shrine this year.

‘Registration for Yatra will start on April 11 in 446 Branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, PNB Bank, Yes Bank and 100 branches of SBI Bank across the country. We’re expecting more than three lakh pilgrims. In Ramban, a Yatri Niwas has been made which can accommodate 3000 pilgrims. RFID will be given to pilgrims by which the Shrine board can track the pilgrims. The insurance coverage period for pony handlers increased to one year. The insurance cover for pilgrims increased from Rs 3 lakh to 5 lakh this year’, he stated.

The Amarnath Yatra could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even in 2019, the yatra was suspended a few days before August 5, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, dividing the state into two union territories.