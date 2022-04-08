CM Basavaraj Bommai orders probe into Al Qaeda chief video on hijab row

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, said on Thursday that he has asked top police officers to investigate the video clip that shows Al Qaeda head Ayman Al Zawahiri complimenting a girl protester amid the state’s hijab row.

‘The forces are at work from the past to create unrest among the people by raking up issues against the state and national rules. The video clip said to be of the Al Qaeda chief, is part of it,’ the CM said.

He also stated that the footage did not surprise him. ‘There is nothing to be surprised about. Certain issues are unnecessarily raised by going against the law of land and making an issue out of it. Some forces have been continuously creating chaos and confusion among masses. As part of it, Al Qaeda has expressed its views explicitly’, Bommai added.

In a nearly nine-minute video released earlier this week, Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of one of the world’s most dangerous terrorist organisations, praised Bibi Muskan Zainab Khan, a college student from Mandya who was known for shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogans to counter a group of boys chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

The video has also caused a new political spat in the state since it has prompted accusations of the state administration from the opposition. ‘We condemn the statement of Al-Qaeda (on hijab row). It’s a banned terrorist organisation that has no business commenting on the internal affairs of India. We also condemn the statement of Karnataka HM as both he and Al-Qaeda are polarising the atmosphere of the country’, Congress leader Ajay Maken said on Thursday.